CCP takes notice of sudden shortage of petroleum products across the country
Web Desk
11:50 AM | 5 Jun, 2020
CCP takes notice of sudden shortage of petroleum products across the country
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has taken notice sudden shortage of fuel across the country following the Government had reduced petroleum prices due to low demand amid COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the Commission said it has initiated an inquiry to address the public concerns and complaints regarding shortage of petroleum products in the country and to see if the shortage is result of any anti competitive activity.

The Commission became suspicious that artificial shortage might have been created either by limiting supply at the Oil Marketing Companies, and/or hoarding at the distribution level.

The CCP's enquiry will examine why the impact of reduction in the prices of oil has not resulted in the corresponding reduction in the prices of the lubricants and other oil-based products,

More From This Category
Governor House doctor arrested on charges of ...
11:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Jahangir Tareen responds to speculations about ...
11:28 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Sindh Governor Ismail donates plasma for COVID-19 ...
10:14 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
PM stresses anti-coronavirus SOPs to avert tough ...
08:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
'I was raped by Rehman Mailk,' alleges US blogger ...
07:54 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Pakistan Navy to make all out efforts for ...
06:58 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kanye West donates $2 million, establishes college fund for George Floyd's daughter
08:24 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr