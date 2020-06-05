CCP takes notice of sudden shortage of petroleum products across the country
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has taken notice sudden shortage of fuel across the country following the Government had reduced petroleum prices due to low demand amid COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, the Commission said it has initiated an inquiry to address the public concerns and complaints regarding shortage of petroleum products in the country and to see if the shortage is result of any anti competitive activity.
The Commission became suspicious that artificial shortage might have been created either by limiting supply at the Oil Marketing Companies, and/or hoarding at the distribution level.
The CCP's enquiry will examine why the impact of reduction in the prices of oil has not resulted in the corresponding reduction in the prices of the lubricants and other oil-based products,
- Governor House doctor arrested on charges of raping woman11:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Jahangir Tareen responds to speculations about London visit11:28 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Sindh Governor Ismail donates plasma for COVID-19 patients10:14 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- PCB central contract — Bisma retains Pakistan captaincy, head coach ...09:17 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- PM stresses anti-coronavirus SOPs to avert tough times08:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Meghan Markle speaks out about ‘Black Lives Matter’07:17 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Naveed Raza urges people to stop denying the existence of coronavirus06:51 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- Kylie Jenner tops Forbes' list of the highest-paid celebrities in the ...03:37 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020