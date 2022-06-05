PTI rejects leaked audio call between Malik Riaz, his daughter
Web Desk
10:51 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
PTI rejects leaked audio call between Malik Riaz, his daughter
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib on Sunday distanced his party from a leadked audio conversation between real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and his daughter Amber Riaz.

Habib said his party's leadership had no connection with any such audio or what was being alleged in the audio tape. He said the leaked conversation between the father and his daughter should not be attributed to the PTI.

Earlier, PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar, who is also spokesperson for the Punjab government, and PML-N Information Secretary Azma Bukhari made the alleged audio recording public during a press conference in Lahore. It involves a conversation between Malik Riaz and his daughter Amber Riaz.

The two could be heard discussing how former first lady Bushra Bibi refused to accept a three-carat diamond ring from them. 

In the alleged audio, Amber could be heard telling her father that she sent the then-first lady a three-carat diamond ring, but she refused to accept it.

Without mentioning in the audio the name of the person she was going to meet, Amber said she had a meeting with "her" on Saturday, therefore a five-carat diamond ring should be arranged for Bushra Bibi before the meeting, adding that the ring would cost Rs10 million.

