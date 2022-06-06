Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 06, 2022

08:40 AM | 6 Jun, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 06, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 197.5 199.5
Euro EUR 210 212
UK Pound Sterling GBP 245.5 248.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 53.5 54.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 52.3 52.85
Australian Dollar AUD 141.5 142.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 525.7 530.2
Canadian Dollar CAD 156.51 157.86
China Yuan CNY 26.9 27.15
Danish Krone DKK 28.5 28.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 25.19 25.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.54 2.62
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 645.13 650.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 45.02 45.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 128.62 129.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.91 21.21
Omani Riyal OMR 514.08 518.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 54.3 54.8
Singapore Dollar SGD 143.61 144.91
Swedish Korona SEK 20.23 20.53
Swiss Franc CHF 205.11 206.86
Thai Bhat THB 5.75 5.85

