NHMP announces fines for vehicles using dedicated lanes without having M-TAG

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has announced a large fine for vehicles that utilise an M-TAG lane without having an M-TAG.

The new fine, according to the specifications, will be applied from today (5 June 2023) to ensure that vehicles without M-TAG do not utilise the M-TAG lane and cause a blockage or inconvenience to other drivers.

The decision was made to make M-TAG users' journeys more pleasant by minimising congestion and delays caused by non-M-TAG vehicles using special M-TAG lanes at toll plazas across the country.

The new fee for non-M-TAG users is based on Article 48 of the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000, which states that vehicle owners who join the M-TAG lane without a registered M-TAG shall face legal action.