Rajab Butt breaks silence on rumours of second marriage plans

LAHORE – YouTuber Rajab Butt is once again making headlines due to his personal life.

Following his separation from wife Iman Rajab and reports of domestic disputes, rumors about a possible second marriage have circulated. However, Butt has now dismissed any plans for remarriage in the near future.

According to media reports, Rajab Butt and Iman Rajab had a grand wedding in 2024, but their relationship did not last long.

Butt later left the country due to legal matters, and his name was frequently linked to other influencers on social media.

In a recent interview, when asked about remarriage, Rajab Butt clarified that he has no intentions to marry again at present and is not considering entering into a new marital relationship soon.

His statement has sparked a variety of reactions among social media users.