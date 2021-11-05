Minor girl killed by cop's celebratory gunshots at Karachi wedding

KARACHI – A 7-year-old girl was killed in celebratory gunfire by a policeman during a wedding ceremony in the Qayyumabad area of the Sindh capital.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the victim who is identified as Sadia Hanif was hit by four stray bullets during the aerial gun firing at the wedding function.

The deceased girl was hit in the head and was rushed to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to severe injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the local cops rushed to the spot and arrested six. The accused, who opened fire at the wedding party was identified as Moin [police personnel stationed at Soldier Bazaar police station], fled from the scene while the cops apprehended his two brothers Arsalan and Noman.

Police have registered a case against the suspect, while further investigations are underway.