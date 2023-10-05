Search

Daily horoscope - 5 October, 2023

09:00 AM | 5 Oct, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you may find this day very enjoyable and successful for ensuring business promotion. You have to present a gift for spouse on her birthday. Be prepared for an exciting and thrilling day. Stay connected to all those who contributed for your life.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you will be rewarded in the investment you did earlier in property sector. You have been planning to invest and secure a bright future. Think wisely and logically to select any new venture. Stay blessed and calm.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you'll get to spend the entire day with your loved. Today, your health will be fragile; so take care of dietary habits. Pay attention to yourself and start exercises daily in the morning.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you might face any technical hitch in your tasks. Try to follow a professional plan and spend time with the family. You will annoy a family member by not guiding him for career decision. Be positive and mature.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you may be suffering from serious health issues. You should concentrate on your objectives and keep striving unless it ends. You don't go out with your buddies, which may make the day special. Speak truth and confront the bitterness of life.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you will surely refine your abilities and get ready for better work chances. You should strengthen your relations of the family. Stay connected with family members on every account. Be positive and practical-minded in life.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This day will test your professional temperament and ability to think clearly today. You may help yourself in accomplishing amazing things. You can make yourself healthy and thrilled physical activities. Stay positive and connected.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, will be a great day for your professional life. You will be recognized for your efforts. If you're a student, you might do well on a difficult exam. You could have some happy family news to share.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, Allah almighty has given you the chance adopt a healthy lifestyle and make positive changes in your life. Now is the ideal moment to move forward and make wise decisions on your job or academic goals. Relish your precious time with family.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you have to be over-cautious in health issues. You have to ponder on which is constant and unchanging. Take rest and follow a healthy diet plan. This is an appropriate day to invest in a long-term plan if you ever made this. Be positive and vigilant.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you may confront some new challenges and pains of   life. You have to settle all solid financial matters with the help of all friends. Make a new and revised plan for investment after consultation and working. Be Positive and practical minded.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you could hear some discouraging news that may dismantle yourself. Try to mark a roadmap and follow a road track of the life. Be focused and self-motivated to design new things.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.15 285.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 5, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 5 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Karachi PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Islamabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Peshawar PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Quetta PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sialkot PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Attock PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujranwala PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Jehlum PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Multan PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Bahawalpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujrat PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nawabshah PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Chakwal PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Hyderabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nowshehra PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sargodha PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Faisalabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Mirpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292

