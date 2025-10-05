Latest

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate Today in Pakistan – Open Market Price – 5 October 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Oct 5, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows mixed performance against major foreign currencies on Saturday, as US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound all recorded slight gains, while Gulf currencies such as the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal also strengthened.

According to the latest rates shared by local currency exchange dealers, US Dollar is being traded at Rs282.40 for buying and Rs282.50 for selling, reflecting a stable yet firm position in the open market.

Euro climbed to Rs331.70 (buying) and Rs335.20 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling appreciated to Rs380.60 and Rs383.60, respectively.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.90 for buying and Rs77.90 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs75.25 and Rs75.90.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.40 282.50
Euro EUR 331.70 335.20
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.60 383.60
UAE Dirham AED 76.90 77.90
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 75.90
Australian Dollar AUD 185.10 190.10
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.50 754.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.20 212.20
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 44.35 44.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.27 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.45 922.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.25 67.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.80 166.80
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.05 738.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.32 78.02
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.60 221.35
Swedish Krona SEK 29.99 30.29
Swiss Franc CHF 355.12 357.87
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now