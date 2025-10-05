US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate Today in Pakistan – Open Market Price – 5 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows mixed performance against major foreign currencies on Saturday, as US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound all recorded slight gains, while Gulf currencies such as the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal also strengthened.

According to the latest rates shared by local currency exchange dealers, US Dollar is being traded at Rs282.40 for buying and Rs282.50 for selling, reflecting a stable yet firm position in the open market.

Euro climbed to Rs331.70 (buying) and Rs335.20 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling appreciated to Rs380.60 and Rs383.60, respectively.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.90 for buying and Rs77.90 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs75.25 and Rs75.90.