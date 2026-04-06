‘Open the Fuc*** Hormuz or Face Hell!’ – Trump’s Abusive ultimatum to Iran sparks backlash

WASHINGTON – Outspoken US President Donald Trump used absuive language as he seemed frustrated over Iranian attacks in Middle East and closure of Strait of Hormuz, as the closure caused spikes in global oil prices because so much energy supply is concentrated there.

POTUS posted an explosive message on social media threatening to devastate Iran’s power plants and bridges if Tehran fails to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz to international shipping by Tuesday. Trump warned Iran in blunt and provocative language that it must allow free passage through the strategic waterway or face devastating consequences.

The social media post, said

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Despite the dramatic warning, US President said there was still “good chance” that a deal could be reached with Tehran. However, he also hinted at the possibility of massive military escalation, saying he was considering “blowing everything up and taking over the oil” if negotiations fail.

The tense standoff comes after dramatic rescue of the second crew member from a US fighter jet shot down over Iran. The serviceman was recovered during a risky operation deep inside hostile territory in mountainous southwestern Iran. The pilot of the F-15 had already been rescued shortly after the aircraft was downed on Friday.

The shootdown occurred amid more than a month of escalating conflict in which Iran has been responding to US and Israeli air strikes by launching attacks on Gulf nations allied with Washington and Tel Aviv. Iran has also significantly disrupted shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, tightening pressure on global energy markets.

Iranian officials responded sharply. Mahdi Tabatabaei, a spokesperson for the Iranian president’s office, said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen once part of the transit tolls collected from ships passing through the route was used to compensate Iran for the damage caused by the war. Tehran has indicated it plans to charge vessels for passage through the strategic waterway.

Iran’s military leadership also dismissed Trump’s threat. Senior commander Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi described the US president’s remarks as reckless and chaotic, warning that such actions could open “the gates of hell” for the US.

Iran continued retaliatory attacks, launching drones and missiles toward Israel and Gulf states aligned with Washington. In Israel, a ballistic missile slammed into a residential building in the northern city of Haifa, leaving four people injured and heightening fears of a wider regional conflict.

Muslim group condemns Trump’s remarks

Council on American-Islamic Relations strongly criticized Trump’s rhetoric, accusing him of mocking Islam and irresponsibly threatening attacks on civilian infrastructure. The group said Trump’s use of the phrase “Praise be to Allah” while issuing violent threats demonstrated disrespect toward Muslims and their beliefs.

It also warned that such language could inflame tensions and deepen misunderstandings about Islam at a time when global stability is already under severe strain.