Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that resulted in deaths and injuries to Palestinian civilians.

Islamabad denounced Tel Aviv's air raids as jets continued to pound the besieged Gaza Strip for a second day that left nearly 15 people dead, including a 5-year-old girl.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the barbarism of the Jewish state for launching airstrikes on Gaza and martyring Palestinians.

“Martyrdom of 10 Palestinians including 5-year-old girl in Gaza is latest act of Israeli terrorism,” the premier wrote on Twitter, adding “If impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel, which has targeted Palestinians without any care for consequences”.

Former Pakistani premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan also condemned the airstrikes, saying Tel Aviv was acting in violation of international laws.

Taking it to Twitter, Khan said “Israel is trying to use its massive military power to subjugate the Palestinian people and eliminate those who stand up for their rights and for end to Israeli occupation.”

“We stand with the brave Palestinian people and ask world powers to break their silence and act against Israeli atrocities committed on the Palestinian people. Peace can only come through a viable two-state solution,” he added.

In a statement, Foreign Office said the latest spate of aggression is typical of the Israeli atrocities, illegal actions, and indiscriminate use of force against innocent Palestinians over the decades in complete defiance of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Pakistan also calls upon the international community to urge Israel to put an immediate end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violations of the human rights of the Palestinian people. It is imperative to immediately stop the aggression.

At least 15 Palestinians killed as Israel hits ... 12:48 PM | 6 Aug, 2022

GAZA CITY – More than a dozen Palestinians, including a minor girl, were killed in fresh airstrikes launched by ...

Besides killing civilians and children, Israeli forces detained scores of people. It said soldiers and agents from the Shin Bet internal security agency operated at several West Bank locations, in order to apprehend ‘Islamic Jihad terrorist operatives’.

