Three earthquakes hit Pakistan in last 24 hours; no casualties reported

Parts of Pakistan especially the northwestern region hit by at least three earthquakes in the last 24 hours.

Tremors were felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Bajaur, Lower Dir, and Kurram on early Sunday, a day after the South Asian country faced two quakes.

Media reports suggest that the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 186 kilometres near the Hindukush mountain range.

Sunday's quake was measured at 5.4 on the Richter scale hits the KP region neighboring Afghanistan, and forced residents to come out of their homes in haste.

Meanwhile, initial reports suggest no casualties or property damages related to today’s seismic activity.

These recent tremors come on the heels of another quake that jolted major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar.

International media revealed that several regions of northern India, especially Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Punjab, were rattled by Saturday’s seismic activity.