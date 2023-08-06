Firdous Ashiq Awan ‘tortures, abuses’ teenage maid in new viral video

LAHORE – Former federal minister and Istekham-e-Party spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan remained in the news as she allegedly abused and assaulted a domestic help.

The incident soon went viral on social media, as it comes at a time when a case of Rizwana prompted a strong response from state, as the domestic help endured severe torture while working at the residence of a civil judge.

The new clip shows an outspoken politician confronting a maid as she yelled and tortured the teenage maid, drawing huge ire online. Firdous Awan also admitted to slapping the maid and threatens to call the cops.

As the clip went viral, causing huge outrage, the senior politician dismissed claims of physical torture, clarifying that she has not tortured or misbehaved with anyone.

رہنما استحکام پاکستان پارٹی فردوس عاشق اعوان کا ملازمہ پر مبینہ تشدد، غلیظ گالیوں کا استعمال، ویڈیو#FirdousAshiqAwan pic.twitter.com/FMaHBfGIag — Siasat.pk (@siasatpk) August 5, 2023

Firdous called it an old clip, saying the matter involved a matter of theft, saying she becomes the latest victim of political vendetta. She blamed a criminal gang that works at people's houses and blackmails after being caught.

Former PTI leader hinted at approaching cyber crime cell against those who shared her clip, calling for a probe against those who shared her video.