Weather update for Karachi

KARACHI – The residents of the country’s largest city Karachi woke up to pleasant weather on Sunday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in the port city.

The fresh advisory shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted light rain in the metropolis while the maximum temperature of the city is expected to rise to 33 degrees Celsius.

Winds are blowing at a speed of 25kmph in the city but people are facing high humidity levels.

Meanwhile, a new wet spell is set to set in parts of the country under which heavy showers coupled with wind and thunderstorms will batter major cities.

Met Office said rain with thundershowers is likely to hit Kashmir, Islamabad, the Potohar region, northeast/east Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in next couple of days.

Officials also warned of heavy rains which may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas and could trigger landslides in the hilly areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, GB and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.