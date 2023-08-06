US does not have position on Imran Khan's arrest; calls for respect of democratic principles

WASHINGTON – United States has responded to the arrest of former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chairman, terming it the country’s domestic matter.

While the move triggered debate on the accountability process, US State Department said the conviction was Islamabad’s internal matter, however, activists and legal experts claim it would worsen the political crisis.

In a statement, a US State Department spokesperson called for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan.

Meanwhile lawmakers in States, who were vocal for PTI chairman and his populist politics, remained silent on the matter.

Experts linked Khan’s arrest with delay in upcoming general elections. Some also raised questions about the accountability process, saying the previous premier was convicted on iqama and now another faces jail for selling wristwatches.