Pakistan

Pakistan shaken by earthquake, tremors felt in Punjab, KP

11:17 PM | 5 Aug, 2023
Pakistan shaken by earthquake, tremors felt in Punjab, KP
LAHORE – Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and many other cities were shaken on Saturday night by an earthquake.

The epicentre of Saturday's earthquake was said to be near the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan, and the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8 on the Richter scale, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad.

In the Hindu Kush mountain range, the earthquake was registered at a depth of 196km. 

The vibrations reportedly caused residents to flee their houses in panic, although no injuries or property damage was reported.

Bannu, DI Khan, Swat, Diamer, Chilas, Nowshera, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Mianwali and Malakand are more cities where tremors were felt.

Massive tremors were felt in Delhi, India, and its surrounding regions.

According to NDTV, the earthquake was felt over much of northern India, particularly in a few locations in Punjab and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). 

Due to Pakistan's location near the meeting point of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, earthquakes are a regular occurrence there.

A tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pressing against the Eurasian plate from the north, which is causing seismic activity across significant portions of South Asia.

The significance of disaster preparedness and mitigation methods is highlighted by recent earthquakes. 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 318.3 321.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370 373
U.A.E Dirham AED 81 81.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3
Australian Dollar AUD 196.5 198.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.85 771.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.81 37.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.09 942.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.33
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 327.12 329.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

