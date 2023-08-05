Pakistan shaken by earthquake, tremors felt in Punjab, KP

LAHORE – Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and many other cities were shaken on Saturday night by an earthquake.

The epicentre of Saturday's earthquake was said to be near the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan, and the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8 on the Richter scale, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad.

In the Hindu Kush mountain range, the earthquake was registered at a depth of 196km.

The vibrations reportedly caused residents to flee their houses in panic, although no injuries or property damage was reported.

Bannu, DI Khan, Swat, Diamer, Chilas, Nowshera, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Mianwali and Malakand are more cities where tremors were felt.

Massive tremors were felt in Delhi, India, and its surrounding regions.

According to NDTV, the earthquake was felt over much of northern India, particularly in a few locations in Punjab and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Due to Pakistan's location near the meeting point of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, earthquakes are a regular occurrence there.

A tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pressing against the Eurasian plate from the north, which is causing seismic activity across significant portions of South Asia.

The significance of disaster preparedness and mitigation methods is highlighted by recent earthquakes.