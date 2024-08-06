LHC moved against Waqar Younis’s appointment as adviser to PCB chief

LAHORE – The appointment of Waqar Younis as an adviser to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman has been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

Citizen Mashkoor Hussain filed a petition through Nadeem Sarwar in the Lahore High Court, making the federal government, PCB, and Waqar Younis respondents.

The petition argued that Waqar Younis's appointment as an adviser was against the law because no advertisement for the position was published in any newspaper.

The petitioner requested the Lahore High Court to declare Waqar Younis's appointment as an adviser to the PCB chairman null and void.

