Internet services disrupted in Islamabad, Peshawar due to fiber optic cable fire

ISLAMABAD – Internet services in several Pakistani cities, including the federal capital Islamabad and Peshawar, were severely disrupted on Tuesday due to a fire that damaged a fiber optic cable.
The fire, which occurred near the Ninth Avenue bridge in the I-9 Sector of Islamabad, caused significant connectivity issues in Islamabad, Peshawar, Murree, and Abbottabad. According to initial investigations, a group of unknown individuals set fire to an underground fiber optic cable.
The blaze was eventually brought under control by noon, but the damage led to widespread internet outages. Officials are currently working on the repair and maintenance of the damaged cable, which experts estimate will take a few more hours to fully restore services.
The incident has also resulted in financial losses amounting to millions of rupees, affecting the banking, telecom, and other sectors. Fiber optics experts noted that this was the fourth or fifth such incident in recent months, highlighting a troubling pattern of sabotage targeting the country’s digital infrastructure.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
