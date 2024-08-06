Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz appointed Chairperson of National Technology Council

ISLAMABAD - Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz has been officially appointed as the Chairperson of the National Technology Council (NTC), as announced by the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on August 6, 2024. The appointment is set to last for a period of four years, commencing from July 29, 2024.
The decision was made by the HEC, in its role as the controlling authority of the NTC, and has been executed in accordance with Clause 3 of the Council's approved bylaws. The notification from HEC confirms that Lt Gen Ejaz, currently serving as the Rector of the National University of Technology (NUTECH), will take on this new role with immediate effect.
In addition to his new position, the notification specifies that Lt Gen Ejaz will not receive a salary or additional benefits for his role as Chairperson. Instead, he will be eligible for an honorarium and allowances as determined by the Council’s regulations.
Lt Gen Ejaz's appointment is expected to bring a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the National Technology Council, further strengthening its mandate to advance technological development and innovation in the country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
