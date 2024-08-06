Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz appointed Chairperson of National Technology Council

ISLAMABAD - Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz has been officially appointed as the Chairperson of the National Technology Council (NTC), as announced by the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on August 6, 2024. The appointment is set to last for a period of four years, commencing from July 29, 2024.

The decision was made by the HEC, in its role as the controlling authority of the NTC, and has been executed in accordance with Clause 3 of the Council's approved bylaws. The notification from HEC confirms that Lt Gen Ejaz, currently serving as the Rector of the National University of Technology (NUTECH), will take on this new role with immediate effect.

In addition to his new position, the notification specifies that Lt Gen Ejaz will not receive a salary or additional benefits for his role as Chairperson. Instead, he will be eligible for an honorarium and allowances as determined by the Council’s regulations.

Lt Gen Ejaz's appointment is expected to bring a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the National Technology Council, further strengthening its mandate to advance technological development and innovation in the country.