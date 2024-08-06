Sheikh Hasina's asylum challenges: U.K. refuses refuge and U.S. cancels visa

NEW DELHI - Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned amid a student-led movement, has encountered further difficulties in her quest for refuge.
Following her departure to India, where she sought temporary safety, Hasina planned to move to London with the intention of applying for political asylum. There was anticipation that she would stay in India until her British visa was processed.
However, recent reports indicate that the newly elected British Prime Minister has declined to offer asylum to Hasina due to a revised policy. This new policy requires asylum seekers to first reside temporarily in another country where their conduct and asylum intentions are assessed before being granted refuge in the U.K.
In addition to this setback, it is now claimed by Indian media that the United States has also revoked Sheikh Hasina’s visa. The U.S. State Department has not yet commented on this development, but a spokesperson recently affirmed the U.S. government's support for the people of Bangladesh.
For the time being, Indian authorities, respecting the diplomatic ties with Hasina’s former government, have allowed her to remain in India until she secures asylum in another country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
