Sheikh Hasina's asylum challenges: U.K. refuses refuge and U.S. cancels visa

NEW DELHI - Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned amid a student-led movement, has encountered further difficulties in her quest for refuge.

Following her departure to India, where she sought temporary safety, Hasina planned to move to London with the intention of applying for political asylum. There was anticipation that she would stay in India until her British visa was processed.

However, recent reports indicate that the newly elected British Prime Minister has declined to offer asylum to Hasina due to a revised policy. This new policy requires asylum seekers to first reside temporarily in another country where their conduct and asylum intentions are assessed before being granted refuge in the U.K.

In addition to this setback, it is now claimed by Indian media that the United States has also revoked Sheikh Hasina’s visa. The U.S. State Department has not yet commented on this development, but a spokesperson recently affirmed the U.S. government's support for the people of Bangladesh.

For the time being, Indian authorities, respecting the diplomatic ties with Hasina’s former government, have allowed her to remain in India until she secures asylum in another country.