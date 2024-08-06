Search

Former Cricket Captain Mashrafe Mortaza’s house set on fire amidst protests in Bangladesh

07:00 PM | 6 Aug, 2024
Bangladeshi cricketer

DHAKA  -  The turbulent student protests in Bangladesh, which began with demands for quota reforms and escalated into widespread civil unrest, have now targeted former cricket captain Mashrafe Mortaza. In a dramatic turn of events, protesters have set Mortaza’s house on fire in the district of Narail, Khulna.

The violent civil disobedience movement, which has persisted even after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid, has increasingly focused its ire on individuals linked to the Awami League. The ongoing unrest, marked by attacks on Awami League offices and residences of its members of parliament, reflects the deep-seated frustration of the demonstrators.

Local media reports confirm that Mortaza's house, which he and his family had vacated prior to the attack, became a focal point of the protesters’ anger. Despite police efforts to prevent the blaze, the demonstrators' resolve remained unshaken, leading to significant damage.

The turmoil has also extended to other symbolic targets of the Awami League. The residence of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the party’s central headquarters have also been torched. The violence underscores the high level of discontent that has been brewing in the country, culminating in these dramatic and destructive actions.

The protests, which have claimed hundreds of lives over the past month, have pushed Sheikh Hasina Wajid to resign and flee to India. The situation remains volatile as the nation grapples with the aftermath of these protests and their profound impact on its political landscape.

