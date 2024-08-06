Punjab revokes ban on transfer of govt teachers; check application schedule

LAHORE – The Punjab government has revoked a ban on transfer of teachers across the province, said a notification issued on Tuesday.

The notification was issued by the Punjab Education Department. It has also issued schedule for filing transfer applications.

These transfers will be of all levels including merit, mutual consent, marriage, divorce, widowhood and disability.

Applicants have been asked to submit their applications online from August 12 to 31, the department said, adding that scrutiny of the applications will also be conducted online.

The scrutiny process will be conducted from September 1 to 5 while appeals would be filed against scrutiny from Sept 6 to 9. The decision on the appeals would also be announced during the same period.

From Sept 10 to 11, review petitions will be decided while orders regarding transfer will be issued on September 13.