Dr Mukhtar Ahmed’s term as HEC chairman extended 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday approved an extension in the tenure of Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as chairman of the High Education Commission (HEC).

Reports said the premier has extended his term by one year as his previous tenure as HEC chairman ended on July 28.

Earlier, Federal Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani told media that a summary had been sent to the prime minister, requesting that a member of the commission to be given charge of the post.

This is the third tenure of Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as the HEC chairman but it is not consecutive period as Dr Tari Banuri was appointed as HEC chief before the former’s second term.

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan is an independent, autonomous, and constitutionally established institution of primary funding, overseeing, regulating, and accrediting the higher education efforts in Pakistan.