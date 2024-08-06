Pink Bus Service launched for women in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Ministry of Education has launched Pink Bus Service, a dedicated transport for students, teachers and other women passengers.

The fleet comprises 20 buses, which will start service in the federal capital from tomorrow (August 7), reports said.

The objective of the initiative is to promote girls' education, empower women, and foster inclusive development in the federal capital.

Women will be able to travel for free and safely on the buses, which will be operating on all major routes in Islamabad.

The pink bus service was inaugurated by Federal Minister of Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Secretary of Education Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani also briefed the minister on the project.