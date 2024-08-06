JI declares nationwide shutter-down strike on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced plans for a nationwide shutter-down strike, culminating in a complete countrywide shutdown after August 14.
During a press conference at the party's sit-in in Rawalpindi, Rehman detailed that on August 8, participants would march on Murree Road. This will be followed by a significant protest outside the Chief Minister's House in Lahore on August 11 and another protest in Peshawar on August 12.
Rehman called for the termination or review of certain agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and demanded a forensic audit of all agreements. He highlighted the impact of rising electricity bills on household budgets, stressing that charges should reflect the actual cost of electricity.
Humorously commenting on the disappearance of the government’s negotiation committee, Rehman said, "We might have to advertise the disappearance of the government committee."
He further noted that the government was troubled as the sit-in disrupted its luxuries. Rehman suggested that the negotiation committee should include the Auditor General of Pakistan, the Chairman of WAPDA, the Federal Chamber of Commerce, and consumer representatives.
In response to a question, the JI chief clarified that toppling the government is not currently on their agenda but indicated that it could become necessary depending on the government’s actions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
