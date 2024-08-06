JI declares nationwide shutter-down strike on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced plans for a nationwide shutter-down strike, culminating in a complete countrywide shutdown after August 14.

During a press conference at the party's sit-in in Rawalpindi, Rehman detailed that on August 8, participants would march on Murree Road. This will be followed by a significant protest outside the Chief Minister's House in Lahore on August 11 and another protest in Peshawar on August 12.

Rehman called for the termination or review of certain agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and demanded a forensic audit of all agreements. He highlighted the impact of rising electricity bills on household budgets, stressing that charges should reflect the actual cost of electricity.

Humorously commenting on the disappearance of the government’s negotiation committee, Rehman said, "We might have to advertise the disappearance of the government committee."

He further noted that the government was troubled as the sit-in disrupted its luxuries. Rehman suggested that the negotiation committee should include the Auditor General of Pakistan, the Chairman of WAPDA, the Federal Chamber of Commerce, and consumer representatives.

In response to a question, the JI chief clarified that toppling the government is not currently on their agenda but indicated that it could become necessary depending on the government’s actions.