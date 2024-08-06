Former Bangladeshi Minister arrested at Dhaka airport while trying to flee to India

DHAKA - In the wake of the student-led movement that resulted in the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a crackdown on former ministers and officials has begun in Bangladesh.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the recently dismissed State Minister for Communications, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, was detained on Tuesday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Airport staff and media reports revealed that Zunaid Ahmed Palak was attempting to flee to New Delhi, India, but was apprehended by airport personnel and workers.

Following her resignation, Sheikh Hasina herself fled to India, leading to several reports of ministers and senior leaders from the Awami League attempting to escape abroad.