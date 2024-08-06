Woman shot dead for black magic in Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN – Armed men shot dead a woman for allegedly making black magic at their home in an area of Mandi Bahauddin.
Reports said the incident took place in limits of Phalia Police Station, adding that the woman was returning home from station after reconciliation when she was attacked.
The men opened fire at her, leaving her killed on the spot. The suspects escaped from the scene after killing her.
In June 2022, the Federal Investigation Agency had busted a gang involved in running YouTube channels offering courses in black magic to people.
The action was carried out by FIA’s crime wing and it arrested five suspects, who have been identified as Mehr Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Shahbaz, Jahangir Akhtar, Amir Raza, Irfan Shah and Muhammad Shah.
The suspects, who hail from Jatoi area of Muzaffargarh, are said to be expert on black magic, as they use owl blood and meat for witchcraft. Their major clients were those facing love marriage issues and wanting to have children.
The accused persons reportedly earned millions of rupees from their business on YouTube and other social media platforms.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
