Woman shot dead for black magic in Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN – Armed men shot dead a woman for allegedly making black magic at their home in an area of Mandi Bahauddin.

Reports said the incident took place in limits of Phalia Police Station, adding that the woman was returning home from station after reconciliation when she was attacked.

The men opened fire at her, leaving her killed on the spot. The suspects escaped from the scene after killing her.

In June 2022, the Federal Investigation Agency had busted a gang involved in running YouTube channels offering courses in black magic to people.

The action was carried out by FIA’s crime wing and it arrested five suspects, who have been identified as Mehr Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Shahbaz, Jahangir Akhtar, Amir Raza, Irfan Shah and Muhammad Shah.

The suspects, who hail from Jatoi area of Muzaffargarh, are said to be expert on black magic, as they use owl blood and meat for witchcraft. Their major clients were those facing love marriage issues and wanting to have children.

The accused persons reportedly earned millions of rupees from their business on YouTube and other social media platforms.