Govt to spend more than Rs30b on higher education this year, says Asad Umar
Share
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the government is targeting to spend more than 30 billion rupees on higher education this year.
In a tweet, the minister said that “In the last year of pml n govt 16.4 billion were spent on higher education development projects. In 1st year of pti govt we spent 18.8 billion. 14.6% higher”.
In the last year of pml n govt 16.4 billion were spent on higher education development projects. In 1st year of pti govt we spent 18.8 billion. 14.6% higher. This year we are targeting for more than 30 billion.. double the last year of pml n. #knowledgeBasedNayaPakistan— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 6, 2019
“This year we are targeting for more than 30 billion.. double the last year of pml n” Asad added.
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019