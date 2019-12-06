Govt to spend more than Rs30b on higher education this year, says Asad Umar
Web Desk
11:57 PM | 6 Dec, 2019
Govt to spend more than Rs30b on higher education this year, says Asad Umar
Share

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the government is targeting to spend more than 30 billion rupees on higher education this year.

In a tweet, the minister said that “In the last year of pml n govt 16.4 billion were spent on higher education development projects. In 1st year of pti govt we spent 18.8 billion. 14.6% higher”.

“This year we are targeting for more than 30 billion.. double the last year of pml n” Asad added.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr