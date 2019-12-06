Govt to spend more than Rs30b on higher education this year, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the government is targeting to spend more than 30 billion rupees on higher education this year.

In a tweet, the minister said that “In the last year of pml n govt 16.4 billion were spent on higher education development projects. In 1st year of pti govt we spent 18.8 billion. 14.6% higher”.

“This year we are targeting for more than 30 billion.. double the last year of pml n” Asad added.