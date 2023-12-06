Woman can demand haq mehr from husband anytime, rules SC                

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that it is an obligation for a many to pay “haq mehr” whenever it is demanded by his wife.
Haq mehr is a sum of money or other property promised by the husband to be paid or handed to the woman in exchange for the marriage. It is decided at the time of nikkah.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faze Isa has issued a written verdict on a plea filed by a citizen named Khalid Parvez who had challenged the provision of Shariah right to his wife.
He ruled that the haq mehr is a Shariah requirement, which is also endorsed in the Pakistani laws.
If time frame for paying the haq mehr to wife is not mentioned in the Nikkah form, the woman can demand it at any time, the top court said.
The court lamented over long proceedings of the case in which woman is seeking under her Shariah right, saying it took six years to it reach the Supreme Court.
Rejecting the plea filed by Khalid Parvez, the SC remarked that if the lower courts had imposed fine on the complainant, the case would have not reached here.
It is recalled that the top court had imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the petitioner during the previous hearing.
Pakistani rupee witnessed upward trajectort against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Wednesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.7 for buying and 286.75 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate increased to 361 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.7
|286.75
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.6
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.58
|766.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.13
|932.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.36
|79.06
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.09
|8.24
KARACHI – Gold prices in the local market continue to decline in line with the international market.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,100.
Each tola for 24 karat is Rs216,700, 22 Karat is Rs198,640, and 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,613 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,525.00 for single tola.
In the global market, the precious metal moved down, and hovers around $2023 per ounce after drop of around $10.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Karachi
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Quetta
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Attock
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Multan
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
