AJK: PM Imran inaugurates Education Complex of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust in Mirpur
06:47 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
MIRPUR – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated Education Complex of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust in Azad Kashmir's Mirpur district.
Later, the Prime Minister visited class rooms, and hostel and interacted with the children.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, and Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur were accompanied the prime minister.
