Huawei Knowledge Factory and Jazz join hands to ensure skilled youth

ISLAMABAD - Jazz, the leading telecommunications company of Pakistan, is proud to announce a partnership with technology giant Huawei. The initiative titled “Huawei Knowledge Factory in collaboration with Jazz” will impart free-of-cost technology training to startups incubated at National Incubation Center (NIC) and employees of Jazz.

The announcement of this initiative was made by Ahmed Bilal Masud, the Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan Pvt. Limited, on the recent graduation ceremony of the 3rd and 4th cohorts at the NIC.

The twelve-week comprehensive program will initially consist of three pieces of training covering Big Data, Cloud Computing, and Artificial intelligence. Each subject will be covered through two weekly classes spread over a month. The purpose behind the program is to help equip the youth by getting them up-to-speed with the latest trends in the era of the digital economy.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO – Jazz, talking about the collaboration, said, “In a field that is dynamic and ever-changing, it is imperative that employees are trained on the job to keep at pace with the latest technology. Huawei helps us take this important step to prepare our youth with the skills necessary to accelerate the creation of a #DigitalPakistan.”

The initiative is offered under Jazz’s Make Your Program which empowers youth with technology. The program aims to equip the youth with tech-based knowledge so that they are able to develop innovative digital & financial solutions to tomorrow’s challenges.

With technology being critical to the implementation of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the training will also play a critical role in the attainment of larger global goals of Pakistan.

Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO – Huawei Pakistan Pvt. Limited said, “Artificial intelligence and machine learning have the power to transform the environment and we at Huawei, want to harness this power in the best way we can. We want to teach young people the critical concepts related to cloud computing, fusion access and virtualization technology so they can apply it in their lives.”