New York State Assembly passes resolution to observe Feb 5 as Kashmir American Day
NEW YORK – Another humiliation for India as New York State Legislative Assembly passed the resolution to observe February 5 as Kashmir American Day.
The resolution was passed by a majority vote in the New York State Assembly. Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued the notification after the assembly passed the Kashmir American Day resolution.
This makes New York the first State to recognize Kashmir American Day. Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali hailed the Pakistani community for contributing to getting the resolution passed.
The resolution provides the American public with a greater awareness of the Kashmiris struggle, and the Kashmiri diaspora community with a symbol of hope for the future.
Pakistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday to express wholehearted support to the Kashmiris facing unprecedented atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
