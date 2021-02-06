New York State Assembly passes resolution to observe Feb 5 as Kashmir American Day
Web Desk
11:15 AM | 6 Feb, 2021
New York State Assembly passes resolution to observe Feb 5 as Kashmir American Day
Share

NEW YORK – Another humiliation for India as New York State Legislative Assembly passed the resolution to observe February 5 as Kashmir American Day.

The resolution was passed by a majority vote in the New York State Assembly. Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued the notification after the assembly passed the Kashmir American Day resolution.

This makes New York the first State to recognize Kashmir American Day. Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali hailed the Pakistani community for contributing to getting the resolution passed.

The resolution provides the American public with a greater awareness of the Kashmiris struggle, and the Kashmiri diaspora community with a symbol of hope for the future.

‘Thank you Imran Khan’ – Posters praising ... 04:01 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

SRINAGAR –A number of posters with a photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan have appeared in Indian Illegally ...

Pakistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday to express wholehearted support to the Kashmiris facing unprecedented atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Feb 5 – Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 09:30 AM | 5 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express wholehearted support to the Kashmiris ...

More From This Category
Woman ‘gang-raped’ by neighbours in ...
10:45 AM | 6 Feb, 2021
British tabloid concedes 'corruption allegations' ...
10:11 AM | 6 Feb, 2021
Here is 8-step procedure for coronavirus ...
10:52 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Will raise salaries of govt employees in next ...
10:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Porsche-Pakistan CEO runs off with Rs800 million, ...
08:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
From Kotli, PM Imran urges world to fulfill ...
06:59 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neha Dhupia recalls fat shaming incidents after she gained 25 kilos
06:27 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr