‘Thank you Imran Khan’ – Posters praising Pakistan PM appear in Indian-occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR –A number of posters with a photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan have appeared in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today.

The recent flyers by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance cited, ‘Thank you Pakistan, Thank you Imran Khan, Thank you Jawan.’

"Thank you Pakistan, Thank you Imran Khan for effectively raising the Kashmir case at all global platforms" was inscribed on posters under the pictures of Quaid e Azam and PM Imran Khan in Srinagar for showing solidarity with Kashmiris #KashmirSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/OVOEtsv2Pr — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders expressed gratitude toward the sincere approach of Pakistan and its people to highlight the atrocities of the ‘caged valley’.

Kashmir Solidarity Day has assumed historical importance in reference to the Kashmir resistance movement and reminding the world powers of their obligations. February 5th gives a loud message to tyrant minded Indian government that Pakistan backs the struggle for the right to self-determination.

A one-minute silence was observed across Pakistan at 10 am today to show solidarity with the people of the occupied region.