‘Thank you Imran Khan’ – Posters praising Pakistan PM appear in Indian-occupied Kashmir
Web Desk
04:01 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
‘Thank you Imran Khan’ – Posters praising Pakistan PM appear in Indian-occupied Kashmir
Share

SRINAGAR –A number of posters with a photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan have appeared in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today.

The recent flyers by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance cited, ‘Thank you Pakistan, Thank you Imran Khan, Thank you Jawan.’

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders expressed gratitude toward the sincere approach of Pakistan and its people to highlight the atrocities of the ‘caged valley’.

Kashmir Solidarity Day has assumed historical importance in reference to the Kashmir resistance movement and reminding the world powers of their obligations. February 5th gives a loud message to tyrant minded Indian government that Pakistan backs the struggle for the right to self-determination.

President, PM urge int'l community to hold India ... 12:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi, in their separate messages on Kashmir Solidarity ...

A one-minute silence was observed across Pakistan at 10 am today to show solidarity with the people of the occupied region.

Pakistan Army Chief salutes Kashmiris, urges to ... 10:44 AM | 5 Feb, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day saluted ...

More From This Category
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and son embark ...
04:58 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Pakistan urges Biden and world to pressure India ...
04:32 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
PAKvSA – FaheemAshraf's unbeaten 54 takes ...
03:08 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
At least 16 injured in grenade attack in Sibi
01:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Employers booked for torturing 12-year-old maid ...
02:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Munir Akram urges UN, int’l community to ...
12:50 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gauahar Khan slams Indian celebs, targeting their silence on farmers' protest
03:48 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr