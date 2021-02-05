Feb 5 – Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
ISLAMABAD – Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express wholehearted support to the Kashmiris facing unprecedented atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan has announced a public holiday today and completed preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner. A one-minute silence will be observed across Pakistan at 10 am, in order to show solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir (IHK).

Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan will also address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Solidarity walks will be arranged in the federal capital, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, and in other provincial headquarters. Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points.

The special programmes will be broadcast to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Several government departments will hold rallies and gatherings at Divisional, District and Tehsil level. Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the public to actively participate in the rallies and gatherings.

In light of recent actions in IOK, this day is more relevant, significant, and forceful than ever before. Times are changing and the world is waking up to the cause of Kashmir.

Earlier on August 5th, 2019, the BJP-led government uncovered its violent agenda against the people of Kashmir through state terrorism. The autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir was illegally abolished, following the worst lockdown and blackout.

