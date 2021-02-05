Feb 5 – Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Share
ISLAMABAD – Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express wholehearted support to the Kashmiris facing unprecedented atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Pakistan has announced a public holiday today and completed preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner. A one-minute silence will be observed across Pakistan at 10 am, in order to show solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir (IHK).
Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan will also address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.
Kashmiris are still waiting for the #UN to fulfill its commitment to self-determination and free plebiscite in the disputed region. #KashmiriLivesMatter#KashmirSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/WcqKBYFCut— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 4, 2021
Solidarity walks will be arranged in the federal capital, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, and in other provincial headquarters. Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points.
The special programmes will be broadcast to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Several government departments will hold rallies and gatherings at Divisional, District and Tehsil level. Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the public to actively participate in the rallies and gatherings.
We love our Kashmiri brothers, mothers, sisters, and kids. Your sacrifices beyond and praises, your blood is precious than any entity
Your cause is most SACRED. pic.twitter.com/zNCDCdvXYk— HALEEMA_AFRIDI (@zIDDiAfridian10) February 5, 2021
In light of recent actions in IOK, this day is more relevant, significant, and forceful than ever before. Times are changing and the world is waking up to the cause of Kashmir.
Earlier on August 5th, 2019, the BJP-led government uncovered its violent agenda against the people of Kashmir through state terrorism. The autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir was illegally abolished, following the worst lockdown and blackout.
Indian-occupied Kashmir is under worst siege ... 01:38 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
SRINAGAR – Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti on ...
- President, PM urge int'l community to hold India accountable for its ...12:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- WATCH – Old man severely mauled by pack of dogs in Karachi11:40 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Captain Safdar reaches outside NAB chairman’s ‘house’ in ...11:10 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Army Chief salutes Kashmiris, urges to resolve Kashmir issue10:44 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan reports 1,302 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths09:50 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Kashmir Ko Haqq Do Bharat! ISPR releases Shehzad Roy’s song on ...09:48 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Kangana Ranaut's tweets deleted, Twitter says posts in violation of ...08:22 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- WATCH – Bilal Saeed trade blows with a couple outside his home07:11 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021