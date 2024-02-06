Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered slight increase in domestic market of Pakistan despite no change in international prices on Tuesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs300 to settle at Rs215,100.

The price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs257 to reach Rs184,413.

However, the price of the precious metal in the international market remained unchanged as $2,048 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs214,800 per tola while the price of 10-gram declined by Rs1,029 to settle at Rs184,156.