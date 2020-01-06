Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor in a drama for 'Joker' at Golden Globes

Joaquin Phoenixhas bagged the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama thanks to his critically acclaimed performance in Todd Phillips’ revisionist comic book movie “Joker.”

Jokerwas nominated for four Golden Globes awards, including Best Actor, Best Director (Todd Phillips), Best Score (Hildur Gudnadóttir), and Best Picture.

Phoenix essayed the troubled character in what was one of the year's most-anticipated - and highest grossing - movies. The titular Batman supervillain is one of the finest portrayals of the infamous character.

This is the actor’s second Golden Globe award after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical in 2006 for “Walk the Line,” in which he played Johnny Cash.

Phoenix has had additional Golden Globe nominations for his performances in “Gladiator,” “The Master,” “Her,” and “Inherent Vice.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!