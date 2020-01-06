OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi partner to bring smoother, effortless cross-brand file sharing

SHENZHEN - World-leading smartphone brands OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi (in alphabetical order) have joined forces to expand the Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance in the global market, while also welcoming more Android smartphone brands to join the movement. The Alliance will allow users to transmit files, pictures, and videos without the need for an internet connection, reflecting how OPPO and its innovative operating system - ColorOS - is open to cooperate with other platforms.

Alliance brings smoother, more effortless sharing to OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi users

The Internet has brought a huge convenience to everyday life, and now especially with 5G on the way, people are expecting faster and even more stable connections. However, file sharing between different phone models and brands has always presented an obstacle to greater connectivity.

In order to tackle this pain point, and bring a smoother and more effortless sharing experience to users even with different brands of smartphones, OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi teamed up to form the Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance under the protocol for high-speed WiFi Direct transfer across mobile devices.

“This three-brand partnership aims to bring the millions of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi users across the world effortless and more user-centric file-sharing,” said Andy Wu, Vice President of OPPO and President of Software Engineering Business Division. “This is a significant first step for OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi to better serve their users collectively, and we also welcome other Android smartphone brands to get involved and provide a more open, effortless, and interactive experience for users.”

The file transfer function scans devices using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) that boasts a broader range as well as lower power consumption, and it transmits files using Wi-Fi P2P (Peer to Peer) technology, which is faster than Bluetooth but will not compromise users’ Wi-Fi connectivity. This also delivers an average transfer speed of 20MB/s.

Share with more devices in just a few simple swipes

On OPPO smartphones with ColorOS 7, users can swipe down on the desktop screen to open the drop-down menu, where they’ll find the “OPPO Share” button, which they should long press to enter. This should also be repeated on the Vivo or Xiaomi phones that intend to send or receive files. This enables users to transfer files with ease, as it allows multiple files to be sent at the same time.

OPPO Share is compatible with devices running ColorOS 7 (Android 10) and onwards. ColorOS 7 is currently available as a trial version with Reno 2, Reno 10X Zoom, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition and F11. The release will also cover the Find Series, Reno Series, R Series, F Series, A Series and K3 in the coming months.