Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on July 13: PCB
LAHORE – Former Supreme Court judge Justice (r) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on July 13 here at the National High Performance Centre.
Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and the Pakistan Cricket Board, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release on Monday.
“The hearing was previously scheduled for 11 June, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19-enforced lockdown in the city,” he said adding that “On April 27, Disciplinary Panel Chairman Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan had banned Umar Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.
The PCB will make no comment on the matter until Justice Khokhar announces his decision.
