The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing New Price

Gear up OPPO fans because you are in for a treat! The brand is committed to providing the best quality product at the best possible prices and today’s offer does just that. That’s right, Consumers in Pakistan can now enjoy the Ultra Slim, Ultra Powerful OPPO F19 for PKR 34,999/- ONLY! That’s a whopping price drop of PKR 5,000/-. Not only is this device super stylish but it is also loaded with a plethora of fantastic features.

The brand continues to uplift its position as a saviour of youth so that everyone can enjoy the best smartphones at the best prices! The 33W Flash Charge and a 5000 mAh battery allow you to charge more than 50% in under 30 minutes making it easier for you to stay connected for the whole day without having to worry about your battery running out. In addition, the AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display lets you enjoy your screen time while being gentle on your eyes. You can also enjoy abundant memory and smooth performance with its 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. If that wasn’t enough, the device is light, has a 3D curved body, and is available in 2 astounding colours; Midnight Blue and Prism Black. All of this in just PKR 34,999/-

Top tier tech influencer - Phonewold had this to say upon reviewing the phone, “The OPPO F19 is an attractive smartphone. It has a glossy finish at the back which gives the device a premium look and it has a super sleek body despite having a massive battery of 5,000mAh.” With all the exquisite features and slim design, the OPPO F19 is definitely worth every penny and not to be missed given the incredible new price drop. So hurry up and get yours today from all OPPO outlets nationwide!.