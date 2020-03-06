India's Intolerant attitude dangerous for regional peace, Says FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the intolerant attitude of India is dangerous for peace in the region as the Modi government has been involved in gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

While chairing a consultative meeting in Islamabad about the rising situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) the foreign minister briefed the participants on the Government's decision to send special envoys to important capitals for highlighting the gravity of the situation in IOK.

The meeting also reviewed Pakistan's diplomatic efforts on this issue of core importance and stressed on the need for informing the world countries and related institutions about the volatile situation of the held territory.