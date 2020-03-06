India's Intolerant attitude dangerous for regional peace, Says FM Qureshi
Web Desk
01:20 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
India's Intolerant attitude dangerous for regional peace, Says FM Qureshi
Share

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the intolerant attitude of India is dangerous for peace in the region as the Modi government has been involved in gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

While chairing a consultative meeting in Islamabad about the rising situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) the foreign minister briefed the participants on the Government's decision to send special envoys to important capitals for highlighting the gravity of the situation in IOK.

The meeting also reviewed Pakistan's diplomatic efforts on this issue of core importance and stressed on the need for informing the world countries and related institutions about the volatile situation of the held territory.

More From This Category
NUST becomes only Pakistani uni in top 300 world ...
06:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
AIOU to enforce digital automation system by ...
05:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
'Religious scholars playing important role in ...
05:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Madinah holy sites ...
04:42 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
Female Chinese student accuses Malakand ...
02:33 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
LHC bans polythene bags at all stores and hotels ...
01:41 PM | 6 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan expresses her thoughts on Aurat March slogans
01:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr