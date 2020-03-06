India's Intolerant attitude dangerous for regional peace, Says FM Qureshi
Share
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the intolerant attitude of India is dangerous for peace in the region as the Modi government has been involved in gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.
While chairing a consultative meeting in Islamabad about the rising situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) the foreign minister briefed the participants on the Government's decision to send special envoys to important capitals for highlighting the gravity of the situation in IOK.
The meeting also reviewed Pakistan's diplomatic efforts on this issue of core importance and stressed on the need for informing the world countries and related institutions about the volatile situation of the held territory.
- Adviser to Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Sheikholeslam dies of ...01:39 AM | 7 Mar, 2020
- NUST becomes only Pakistani uni in top 300 world universities of ...06:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- AIOU to enforce digital automation system by autumn 202005:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- 'Religious scholars playing important role in guidance, training of ...05:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Madinah holy sites after coronavirus ...04:42 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Harvey Weinstein heading to Rikers island after heart surgery01:09 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events01:04 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Social media applauds Geo TV's decision to suspend Khalil-ur-Rehman's ...12:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019