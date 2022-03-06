One killed, 25 others including cop injured in Srinagar grenade attack

SRINAGAR – A civilian was killed while a cop among 25 people were injured in a grenade blast at Amira Kadal area of Lal Chowk in Srinagar city on Sunday.

Reports in local media said the unknown attackers hurled a hand grenade in a busy market near Srinagar’s Amira Kadal Bridge. The attack was reportedly made on a police patrolling party.

Meanwhile, the injured persons were rushed to the local medical facility of the largest city of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Law enforcers remained alert around the spot, all the injured have been shifted to hospital where their condition is said to be stable, the officer added. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to apprehend the attackers.

Pic 1-Children wait outside an operation theater as their injured father undergoes treatment at SMHS hospital, who was injured in Amira Kadal #Srinagar grenade attack.



Pics 2, 3-Wailing relatives of injured civilians. A civilian was killed & 24 others were injured in the attack. pic.twitter.com/doTWBBWfH2 — Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) March 6, 2022

A senior police official told Free Press Kashmir that a grenade was tossed at the busy place near Amira Kadal-HSHS Srinagar. He added that it wasn’t a security lapse as a policeman has also got injured.

No outfit has claimed responsibility so far.