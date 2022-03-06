One killed, 25 others including cop injured in Srinagar grenade attack
Share
SRINAGAR – A civilian was killed while a cop among 25 people were injured in a grenade blast at Amira Kadal area of Lal Chowk in Srinagar city on Sunday.
Reports in local media said the unknown attackers hurled a hand grenade in a busy market near Srinagar’s Amira Kadal Bridge. The attack was reportedly made on a police patrolling party.
Meanwhile, the injured persons were rushed to the local medical facility of the largest city of Indian occupied Kashmir.
Law enforcers remained alert around the spot, all the injured have been shifted to hospital where their condition is said to be stable, the officer added. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to apprehend the attackers.
Pic 1-Children wait outside an operation theater as their injured father undergoes treatment at SMHS hospital, who was injured in Amira Kadal #Srinagar grenade attack.— Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) March 6, 2022
Pics 2, 3-Wailing relatives of injured civilians. A civilian was killed & 24 others were injured in the attack. pic.twitter.com/doTWBBWfH2
A senior police official told Free Press Kashmir that a grenade was tossed at the busy place near Amira Kadal-HSHS Srinagar. He added that it wasn’t a security lapse as a policeman has also got injured.
No outfit has claimed responsibility so far.
Indian soldier kills five fellow BSF troops ... 05:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
AMRITSAR – An Indian soldier opened fire at his colleagues, killing four of them and injuring another before ...
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Twitter pays respect to Imam Hussain on birth anniversary09:09 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Britain 'calls off' NSA Moeed Yusuf’s visit over Pakistan’s ...08:19 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- One killed, 25 others including cop injured in Srinagar grenade attack07:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran slams EU envoys over Ukraine letter06:54 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Tower 21 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open: HN Polo clinch coveted trophy06:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Yashma Gill shares her phone stolen story12:40 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- PPP's Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari thanks followers for love and prayers10:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat is an overrated actress, says Farooq Sattar05:55 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021