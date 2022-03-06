Twitter pays respect to Imam Hussain on birth anniversary
Twitter pays respect to Imam Hussain on birth anniversary
ISLAMABAD – The birth anniversary of grandson of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), is being celebrated with religious fervor as social media users took to Twitter to pay respect to the "Master of Martyrs".

March 7 marks the birth anniversary of the second son of Hazrat Fatima (RA) and Hazrat Ali (RA), a revered figure in the Islamic world, who was born on 3rd Shabaan, 4th year of Hijri.

However, there is a difference of opinion among the different schools of thought regarding Imam's birthday. Some suggest that he was born on the third of the month of Sha’ban while others opined that it was the fifth of the same month.

He spent a significant time of his childhood with Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as the love and affection of the Prophet towards Imam Hussain was unique. “Hussain is from me, and I am from Hussain. May Allah loves him who loves Hussein,” a narration by Prophet (SAW) cited.

Imam Hussain is known for taking a stand against the evil rule of his time. Having refused to support the tyrant ruler, Prophet’s grandson was martyred at Karbala, in modern Iraq. 

Check out how social media paid tribute to the one of most revered figures in Islam:

