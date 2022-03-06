Twitter pays respect to Imam Hussain on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD – The birth anniversary of grandson of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), is being celebrated with religious fervor as social media users took to Twitter to pay respect to the "Master of Martyrs".

March 7 marks the birth anniversary of the second son of Hazrat Fatima (RA) and Hazrat Ali (RA), a revered figure in the Islamic world, who was born on 3rd Shabaan, 4th year of Hijri.

However, there is a difference of opinion among the different schools of thought regarding Imam's birthday. Some suggest that he was born on the third of the month of Sha’ban while others opined that it was the fifth of the same month.

He spent a significant time of his childhood with Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as the love and affection of the Prophet towards Imam Hussain was unique. “Hussain is from me, and I am from Hussain. May Allah loves him who loves Hussein,” a narration by Prophet (SAW) cited.

Imam Hussain is known for taking a stand against the evil rule of his time. Having refused to support the tyrant ruler, Prophet’s grandson was martyred at Karbala, in modern Iraq.

Check out how social media paid tribute to the one of most revered figures in Islam:

"The most generous of people, is the one who gives to those from whom he has no hope of return."

-Imam Hussain Ibn Ali a.s.#جشن_میلاد_سیدالشھداؑ pic.twitter.com/sqmsLv70Ed — Sanam 🕊🤍 (@Sanam_aquarius) March 6, 2022

The first condition of love is respected One who cannot respect his love is false.



Imam Hussain. ع ❤✨#جشن_میلاد_سیدالشھداؑ pic.twitter.com/0JHB0ubEtz — 𝑆𝑦𝑒𝑑 𝑁𝑎𝑗𝑎𝑓 𝑁𝑎𝑞𝑣𝑖✨ (@khadim_Ahlebayt) March 6, 2022

He who likes to sit down at the brilliant table of the Day of Judgment should visit Imam Hussain`s SWT holy tomb"



___Imam Al Sadiq SWT💐#آمد_امام_حسینؑ pic.twitter.com/xAs3ot1z1n#آمد_امام_حسینؑ — Syed Hassan Naqvi (@HassanSyed59) March 6, 2022

Congratulations to beleivers on the auspicious occasion of arrival of Imam Hussain as❤️#جشن_میلاد_سیدالشھداؑ pic.twitter.com/63v5kE3PDM — Fatima Zaidi (@fati_zaidi_) March 6, 2022

Congratulations to all ummah and our 12th Imam (ajtfk) on the Birth Anniversary of Aba abdillah Imam Hussainع. ❤️🌹



I wish I was in Karbala on this precious occasion. #3rdShaban #ImamHussain pic.twitter.com/STkj6lmSah — Ali Jee (@alijeesarwar) March 6, 2022

Imam Hussain (as): Do not say anything that devalues your self-worth.



Jala’a al-Uyun, vol. 2, p. 205 pic.twitter.com/MV3JTvWyAJ — Imam Reza Shrine (@ImamRezaEN) March 6, 2022