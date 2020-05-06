Several injured as massive fire erupts at residential tower in Sharjah
12:29 PM | 6 May, 2020
SHARJAH – Several people got injured after huge fire erupted at a residential tower in Sharjah late last night.
According to media reports, the massive fire was broke out in 56-storey Abbco Tower in Al Nahda, was brought under control by firefighters after huge efforts.
The residents of the tower were evacuated. Fire tenders from several areas took part in the dousing of the blaze.
The fire happened in the highrise in Al Nahda.
