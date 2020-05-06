NCOC suggests various recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has recommended multiple proposals to ease lockdown restrictions to control countrywide spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The recommendations made during Committee meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar in Islamabad include opening of inter-provincial transportation with proper implementation of SOPs.

The proposals also included opening phase-II of the construction sector, reopening of retail outlets and operationalization of selective outpatient departments in federal capital.

They also decided to bring no change in the SOPs for the religious congregations in the second half of the holy month of Ramazan.

The participants of meeting proposed to enhance shops timings from 9am to 5pm and then 8pm to 10pm.