NCOC suggests various recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions
Web Desk
12:56 PM | 6 May, 2020
NCOC suggests various recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions
Share

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has recommended multiple proposals to ease lockdown restrictions to control countrywide spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The recommendations made during Committee meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar in Islamabad include opening of inter-provincial transportation with proper implementation of SOPs.

The proposals also included opening phase-II of the construction sector, reopening of retail outlets and operationalization of selective outpatient departments in federal capital.

They also decided to bring no change in the SOPs for the religious congregations in the second half of the holy month of Ramazan.

The participants of meeting proposed to enhance shops timings from 9am to 5pm and then 8pm to 10pm.

More From This Category
NCOC suggests various recommendations to ease ...
12:56 PM | 6 May, 2020
Cop martyred in Badbair firing incident
10:14 AM | 6 May, 2020
Roof collapse incident kills three of a family in ...
09:40 AM | 6 May, 2020
NCC meeting to decide about relaxation in ...
08:57 AM | 6 May, 2020
Punjab launches Prison Management Information ...
09:31 PM | 5 May, 2020
Coronavirus: 193 Pakistanis stranded in India ...
08:48 PM | 5 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shoaib wants Salman to play the lead in his biopic - if ever made!
06:23 PM | 5 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr