Iran warns of ‘Crushing Response’ after denying UAE Attack Claims

TEHRAN – Tensions flared between Iran and Gulf nation after attacks on Fujairah oil unit and now Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied any involvement in recent attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates,

IRGC spokesperson reported that Iranian armed forces “have not carried out any missile or drone attacks against the United Arab Emirates in recent days.” The statement stressed that while Iran takes responsibility for its own actions, it would deliver a “strong response” to any retaliatory measures taken by the UAE.

The denial comes amid escalating regional tensions after claims from UAE that it intercepted multiple incoming projectiles allegedly launched from Iran. The UAE Ministry of Defence stated on Tuesday that it was actively working to intercept missiles and drones launched from Iranian territory.

According to UAE, it successfully neutralized 15 missiles and four drones previous day. The ministry did not immediately provide further operational details but confirmed its air defence systems were engaged in response to the threats.

The situation drawn international attention as attack verification efforts continue. Iran, however, has firmly rejected any responsibility for the incidents, stating that it was not involved in the recent or any similar attacks in the area.

The exchange of accusations highlights rising tensions between the two sides, with both Iran and the UAE maintaining conflicting accounts of the events as regional security concerns continue to grow.

Pakistan also condemned the attacks, as PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the UAE and urging all sides to respect the fragile US–Iran ceasefire to keep diplomatic efforts alive.

The situation comes amid wider regional tensions involving disputed claims over naval incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing US–Iran disputes over security and nuclear issues, with previous peace talks failing to produce a breakthrough.