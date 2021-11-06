Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 06 November 2021
09:09 AM | 6 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 06, 2021 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|170.3
|171.8
|Euro
|EUR
|195.5
|197.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|231.5
|233.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|47.2
|47.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|45.2
|45.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|124
|125.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.75
|388.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|135
|136.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.7
|16.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.7
|484.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.45
|97.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|124
|125.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 November 202108:41 AM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Markhor hunting permit auctioned off at record price11:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- ECP holds election officials, police responsible for Daska by-poll ...11:25 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Chinese ambassador, defence attache call on COAS Bajwa11:00 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Aryan Khan makes first public appearance days after release from jail
07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Anushka Sharma's romantic birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins ...05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan remind fans to watch 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' ...06:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat, second wife Tuba spark separation rumours09:26 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021