Afghan terror suspect arrested in Upper Kurram, submachine gun recovered

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani law enforcement agencies have arrested an Afghan national attempting to enter the country from Afghanistan through Upper Kurram, recovering a submachine gun, four magazines and 88 rounds of ammunition from his possession.

According to security sources, the suspect was part of a terrorist group attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan but was apprehended before successfully crossing the border.

The arrested individual has been identified as Qari Waqas, alias Quddoos, who belongs to Spin Ghar in Afghanistan.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested Afghan national reportedly disclosed that he was entering Pakistan to join the Khawarij Kazim Group, according to security sources.

A search of his belongings led to the recovery of a submachine gun, four magazines and 88 bullets, indicating that he was armed when attempting to cross into Pakistani territory.

Security personnel also recovered a notebook containing notes about different locations and techniques related to bomb-making.

The material recovered from the suspect is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation, while authorities continue questioning him to establish further details about his intended activities and possible links with terrorist networks.

The arrest in Upper Kurram comes amid security concerns over attempts by armed militants to infiltrate Pakistan from across the Afghan border.