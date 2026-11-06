Petrol Price in Pakistan drops to Rs346, Diesel to Rs378 Per Litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has lowered petroleum prices, reducing the cost of petrol by Rs6.59 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs4.25, with the new rates coming into effect on November 7.

Under the revised pricing structure, petrol will now be available at Rs346 per litre, compared with its previous price of Rs352.59. The price of high-speed diesel has also been brought down from Rs382.25 to Rs378 per litre.

The latest adjustment was announced through a press release issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on November 6. The authority said the revised ex-depot rates had been determined in accordance with the petroleum pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.

According to OGRA, the newly announced rates will remain applicable until November 10, 2026. The government has maintained this schedule because of a public holiday falling on November 9.

With the latest revision, consumers will pay Rs346 for a litre of petrol and Rs378 for a litre of high-speed diesel from November 7.