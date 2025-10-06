Cechs Housing Society Faces Crackdown Over 500 Kanals Of Illegal Development

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad’s Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CECHS) Society lands in trouble as Capital Development Authority (CDA) issued show-cause notice.

The action was conducted as society carried out large-scale development on more than 500 kanals of land in Zone-5 without the required Layout Plan (LOP) or No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The authority claims the society proceeded without mandatory Layout Plan (LOP) or No Objection Certificate (NOC), putting the sprawling Soan Garden, Block H-Extension project in trouble.

Capital officials further suspended all construction, sales, marketing, allotments, and plot transfers as authority has also demanded the demolition of illegal structures within ten days, labeling the ongoing operations as a clear violation of Islamabad’s zoning rules and the CDA Ordinance 1960.

The notice references an April 2025 Islamabad High Court order restricting plot allotments to approved LOPs and stresses that no changes to street or plot numbers are permitted after allotment—a clause CECHS allegedly ignored.

CECHS has seven days to present its defense in a personal hearing. The CDA warned that failure to comply could trigger severe action, including demolition, sealing of offices, blocking access, and potential referral to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The authority also reserves the right to recover costs from the responsible parties.