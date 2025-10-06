Pakistan trim squad ahead of South Africa Test series

LAHORE – The Pakistan cricket team has made changes to its squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, reducing the lineup from 18 to 16 players. Fast bowler Aamir Jamal and spinner Faisal Akram have been released from the squad.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced an 18-member squad for the series. South Africa, the reigning ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 leaders, will face Pakistan in the first Test at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12–16, followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20–24.

The two-Test series will be followed by three T20Is and three ODIs scheduled between October 28 and November 8, with squads for the white-ball leg to be named later.

Players for the pre-series camp will train under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches until October 8, while those who took part in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup will join the squad on October 4.