Women set on fire by Husband, in-Laws in Daska

ISLAMABAD – A string of gruesome cases reported across Punjab, as women have been set on fire in acts of domestic violence that have shocked the nation.

In Daska, a newlywed woman was allegedly doused with petrol and set ablaze by her husband Sufyan and his mother. The woman was married just five months ago, and she recounted how her mother-in-law held her down while Sufyan carried out the brutal act.

Another tragedy reported from Sialkot, where a daughter-in-law was reportedly burnt alive by her in-laws for insisting on attending her brother’s valima reception. Her family reported that 80 percent of her body was severely burned, and she was rushed to Lahore in critical condition. Police at Nekapura station have filed an FIR against her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

These incidents follow an earlier shocking case in Dhamial in September, when 50-year-old woman was set on fire by her brother-in-law. Initially claiming it was compressor explosion, the suspect’s story collapsed after police investigations revealed the woman had been doused with kerosene and intentionally burned. City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani took immediate notice, ordered the arrest of the accused, and registered a murder case.

According to family members of the Dhamial victim, domestic disputes over household finances may have triggered the attacks. Witnesses stated that when neighbors intervened, the woman was already engulfed in flames, while the accused remained at the scene.

Police high-ups vowed that crimes against women will not be tolerated, and assured that the perpetrators would face the full force of the law.